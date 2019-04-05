× 23rd KC Film Fest runs April 10 – 14!

KANSAS CITY, Mo

For twenty-three years, Kansas City FilmFest (International) has brought audiences, films and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts.

As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held competition & curated film festival in Kansas City, and host to filmmakers, judges and artists from around the country and the world. This year will attract over 8,000 people to 5 days of films, panels, seminars, receptions, parties and after-parties. KC FilmFest International hosts over 70 visiting filmmakers and 12 Final Jurors. Previous years have welcomed guests such as Don Cheadle, Rob Riggle, Jason London, Brandy Burre, Bob Gale and more; appearing before sold out audiences at screenings and seminars.

TICKETS : VIP and Gold Festival passes on sale now and single tickets available beginning April 3. VIP passes allow access to the VIP Filmmaker’s Lounge with complimentary drinks, food and casual conversation with visiting filmmakers.

Opening night kicks off with LOVE ANTOSHA. Director Garret Price and Co-Producer Jordan Krause will attend . LOVE ANTOSHA the inspiring film about Anton Yelchin premiered at Sundance, receiving a standing ovation. Co-Producer Jordan Krause is originally from the KC Metro. Wednesday, April 10, 6:45pm

ALL CREATURES HERE BELOW, a powerful film shot in Kansas City, bought by Samuel Goldwyn after its premiere at the LA Film Festival, co-written by KC Metro native David Dastmalchian and starring David Dastmalchian. Mr. Dastmalchian will attend KCFFI to support his new film, and receive the KCFFI Independent Spirit Award for his work on ANIMALS and ALL CREATURES HERE BELOW. The KCFFI Independent Award presentation for Mr. Dastmalchian will be prior to the screening of his film, in theater before a Kansas City audience. Following the film screening, there will be a discussion and Q&A with Mr. Dastmalchian and the film’s director Collin Schiffi. Friday, April 12, 6:45pm

THE BLACK MAMBAS Special Screening Event, Presented by the Kansas City Zoo. Thursday, April 11, 6:45pm. THE BLACK MAMBAS documentary highlights the all-women’s anti-poaching organization formed to provide S. African women with economic opportunity while helping to preserve their nation’s wild animals as a cherished part of their country and key to economically beneficial tourism. A panel discussion following the screening with Randy Wistoff, CEO/Executive Director of the Kansas City Zoo, Craig Spencer founder of The Black Mambas, Black Mamba – Goodness Mhlanga, and film Director Bruce Donnelly, moderated by Mike Wood.

SUNNYDAZE, written, starring and directed by Lenexa native actor Jason Wiles, of “Third Watch”. Jason Wiles will attend walk the red carpet and do photos prior to the screening and do Q&A following, Saturday April 13, 7:45pm.

MY SUMMER AS A GOTH, screening in festivals around the country is a coming-of-age story about the sometimes painful, often entertaining, search for identity and love in adolescence. Writer/Director Tara Johnson-Medinger will attend the screening. Screening Sponsored by the Kansas City Women and Film in Television, Friday April 12, 8:10pm

WORKING MAN, written and directed by Robert Jury (will be in attendance and who has written feature film screenplays for Twentieth Century Fox and HBO Films and is a past winner of the ABC/Disney Writers Fellowship), starring Talia Shire, Billy Brown and Peter Gerety. Screening Saturday night, tells the story of an aging factory worker, after suffering an inconsolable loss, seeks solace by returning to his old factory job despite the fact that the plant has closed. The man gains an unexpected ally, is reluctantly elevated to local celebrity status and is forced to confront his haunting past.

WHEN I LAST SAW JESSE, directed by Brian Rose. Jesse Ross was just 19 years old when he went to a college conference in Chicago and seemingly vanished. Now, a local documentary is shining a new light on this decade-old missing person’s case of a Belton native’s disappearance. Afternoon screening, Sunday April 14, 1:25pm.

THE BEER JESUS OF AMERICA, directed by KC native, now residing in Germany, Matthew Sweetwood, will attend the Saturday night screening, April 13, 6:15pm.

Last year’s B “Cube” ~ BBQ, Beer & Blues was so popular, it’s returning with two new competitive BBQ teams. Taste BBQ and beer pairings courtesy of competitive BBQ teams: Fergolicious BBQ& Meat Rushmore, paired with beers from Crane Brewing. Finish it off with Season 52 desserts, while enjoying live blues from the RSS trio.

For the full list of movies, show times, ticket information and festival passes, please visit www.kcfilmfest.org.

WHEN: Wednesday-Sunday, April 10-14, 2019

WHERE: Cinemark Palace at the Plaza – 500 Nichols Rd. Kansas City, MO 64112