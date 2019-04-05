AMBER Alert issued for two Missouri children reportedly abducted in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department issued an AMBER Alert on Friday for a child abduction that occurred at 2009 Santa Monica Street between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Police say Fernando Marez, a 3-year-old Hispanic boy, and Alexia Marez, a 1-year-old Hispanic girl were abducted.

Fernando was wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants, Alexia was wearing a white and pink flower onesie with blue pants.

The suspected vehicle is a tan four-door SUV, with partial Illinois or Missouri registration E15.

The suspect is Fernando Marez, a 24-year-old Hispanic man who is 5’7″ and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black vest, blue T-shirt, dark blue jeans and Champion shoes.

Police say he assaulted the mother of the children and threatened to kill one of the children before leaving the scene westbound with another unknown Hispanic man and woman in the vehicle.

If you’ve seen the kids, suspect or vehicle, call 911 or 636-949-3300.