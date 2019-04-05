× Beyoncé reportedly told Reebook they lacked diversity then partners with Adidas

NEW YORK — Beyoncé has announced a new collaboration: a creative partnership with Adidas.

The pop star on Thursday says she will develop new footwear and apparel for the brand. Beyoncé is also planning to re-launch her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, with Adidas.

The Grammy-winning superstar says in a statement that she and the company “share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

She also calls the collaboration “the partnership of a lifetime for me.”

ESPN reporter Nick DePaula is reporting that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok citing a lack of diversity.

“She had a meeting a Reebok, and they had a whole presentation of everything–potential products, how this could all look,” DePaula said. “She kind of took a step back and said, ‘Is this the team that will be working on my product,’and somebody said, ‘Yes.’ She said, ‘Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color, where I’m from and what I want to do.'”

This is about Beyoncé so you should watch it but also @NickDePaula tells a really interesting story of why Beyoncé walked out of her meeting with the Reebok people and ended up signing with the adidas side of the brand instead.

Representation, baby. pic.twitter.com/hE6R3Z4pm9 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 5, 2019