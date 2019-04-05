× Crossroads Charter Schools holding book drive to honor late teacher, fill reading nook

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crossroads Charter Schools needs your help. They’re running a book drive for their kids in honor of a teacher they lost almost one year ago to cancer.

Jacque Moore taught third grade with Crossroads Academy and previously taught fourth grade at Christ the King Elementary in KCK.

After her passing, Jacque’s husband, Kevin Moore, along with her friends and coworkers put together a reading nook at Crossroads Academy in her honor. The space highlights Jacque’s favorite color — Kelly green — and has photos by the window in her memory. It also is home to a number of books and comfy space for kids to read, learn and be creative.

“It is a way to honor Jacque every day,” friend and coworker, Jamie Greason said. “Students use this space to read, for small group work, and just to come and feel a sense of Jacque.”

“It’s extremely touching to me to have the school care so much about her,” Moore said. “To have a physical space means so much to me. It’s so heartwarming to have this space here for her.”

The school is hoping to collect 200 children’s and young adult books in their drive. Books donated should be in new or gently used condition.

Greason said the kids enjoy reading books in the space so much she wants to make sure they have new and interesting titles to choose from.

“It allows her legacy to live on with our students, and help us to inspire the next generation to read and write like she did,” Greason said.

“I hope this space just continues to grow and evolve, and encompass everything from the reading to the writing to the poetry, to also inspire kids to do anything creative in this space that they can come and enjoy,” Moore said.

Books can be dropped off at all three of the charter school’s locations:

Crossroads Academy Central – 1011 Central St., Kansas City, MO 64105

Crossroads Academy Quality Hill – 1080 Washington St., Kansas City, MO

Crossroads Preparatory Academy – 816 Broadway Street, Kansas City, MO 64105

If you don’t have any books to give, but would like to donate, there’s a Gofundme for the drive. Donations will go toward the purchase of books for the nook. Any extra books collected will be distributed to other CCS schools and nonprofits in the area.

At the end of the month the school will be holding a poetry slam to celebrate the donations and the close of the book drive. Students will sing, perform spoken word, and read excerpts of stories in Jacque’s memory. The event will be emceed by Glenn North, 18th & Vine’s poet laureate.