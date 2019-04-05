Despite pause in construction, developers still have big plans for Mission Gateway project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- After years of false starts at the site of the former Mission mall, some neighbors are wondering why construction has once again stopped.

For more than a decade, neighbors have wondered about the future of the old mall site. Then a new development was planned and work began in September.

That is, until Mike Watkins noticed a sudden stop about four or five weeks ago.

"We were really excited when they started construction, and we are just hoping it gets started again as soon as they can," he said.

Although work has temporarily halted at the Mission Gateway development near Johnson Drive and Roeland Avenue, developers said there's a lot of work happening behind the scenes.

They plan to resume work soon after securing $20 million in financing from Metropolitan Commercial Bank this week.

Andy Ashwal, vice president and senior asset manager at GFI, said the money will allow them to work on the new 90,000-square-foot entertainment tenant that recently signed on with the project in December.

"It is a good problem to have, so we took a step back and focused on the design and the different elements of the project," Ashwal said.

The $200 million total project also includes a hotel, apartment space and retail shops. The goal is to wrap up the project in 2021.

"We are really excited to finish Mission Gateway and for the community to become a part of it and to use it -- and to see what we've been working on," Ashwal said.