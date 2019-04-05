Full lineup for this summer’s Hot Country Nights KC concerts announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means Hot Country Nights concerts are also approaching.
The Power and Light District, Miller Lite and Q104 announced the 2019 lineup Thursday night to fans at PBR Big Sky, and then shared the news with country music fans Friday.
Most of the concerts are free to attend. But for the three shows that require tickets, they go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12.
See the full list of this summer’s Hot Country Nights concerts below:
May 30 Chase Rice – Free
June 6 Granger Smith – Free
June 13 Justin Moore – Ticket needed
June 20 Cody Johnson – Ticket needed
June 27 Randy Houser – Free
July 4 Travis Marvin – Free
July 11 Midland – Free
July 18 Dylan Scott – Free
July 25 Randy Rogers Band – Free
August 1 Brett Young – Ticket needed
August 8 To be announced – Free
August 15 Aaron Watson – Free