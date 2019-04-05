× Full lineup for this summer’s Hot Country Nights KC concerts announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means Hot Country Nights concerts are also approaching.

The Power and Light District, Miller Lite and Q104 announced the 2019 lineup Thursday night to fans at PBR Big Sky, and then shared the news with country music fans Friday.

Most of the concerts are free to attend. But for the three shows that require tickets, they go on sale at 10 a.m. April 12.

See the full list of this summer’s Hot Country Nights concerts below:

May 30 Chase Rice – Free

June 6 Granger Smith – Free

June 13 Justin Moore – Ticket needed

June 20 Cody Johnson – Ticket needed

June 27 Randy Houser – Free

July 4 Travis Marvin – Free

July 11 Midland – Free

July 18 Dylan Scott – Free

July 25 Randy Rogers Band – Free

August 1 Brett Young – Ticket needed

August 8 To be announced – Free

August 15 Aaron Watson – Free