× Joe’s Weather World: Murky chances this weekend (FRI-4/5)

This will be a short weather blog today since I’m going to be doing a new promo shoot for our weather team this afternoon and I have about 20 minutes to crank this out. Overall while there are still rain chances this weekend…DON”T cancel those plans for either day. We’re sort of in no mans land in terms of being in the right spot for rain…better coverage may be NW of KC and also towards the SE…somehow the heavier rains may well split around the area.

Forecast:

Today: Gradual clearing and turning milder with highs in the mid 60s

Tonight: Fair skies and seasonable with lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and mild…breezy as well with gusts to 25 MPH. There may be some isolated showers later in the day and at night.

Sunday: Variable clouds and mild with highs well into the 60s again…perhaps around 70° with enough dry time.

Discussion:

So let’s start with the fog…gradually lifting.

as soon as the sun comes out we should see rapid warming.

Over the weekend we’ll be in SSW flow aloft. There is a disturbance coming out of TX and will in time move through the region. Here is the NAM model showing it. Look for the “U” shape in the black lines…that is a wave up around 18,000 feet or so.

As that thing moves through…actually before hand…there will be some “baby” waves coming towards the NNE. These baby waves don’t exist right now…and will be the key to whether or not the rain comes up I-35 or perhaps go towards the west of the I-35 corridor.

It’s just sort of murky I think in terms of timing out the chances.

Here is the HRRR model showing the “forecast” radar.

For timing purposes…18Z is 1PM…00Z is 7PM…06Z is 1AM and 12Z is 7AM.

Keep an eye on this model tomorrow especially.

The good news is that with this wave coming out of the SW part of the country…and it’s inability to tap into any cold air…there should be little to no cooling behind it…so that when the sun returns…it will again warm up very quickly. That is the plan for Monday and Tuesday.

Beyond that a more significant storm is going to affect the Plains states…this could be a biggie in terms of strength and weather affects. Snow…rain…severe storms…winds all are on the table…maybe not in KC for all of the above…but perhaps a couple of those items will be in play. Especially the wind aspect of things. For those that suffer from air pressure changes…this is going to be a BIG ticket item next week it appears.

More on that over the weekend.

Sorry for the short blog today…just no time!

Our feature photo comes from Bobbi Burkett of the fog from this morning.

Joe