KC man charged in alleged revenge shooting near 63rd and Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC man is facing murder and assault charges in a double shooting this week that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Bryant Robinson, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

On Monday, police were dispatched to a reported shooting near 63rd and Manchester where officers found the two victims inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. Michael Garrett, 40, died from his injuries. The woman driving was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Court records say witnesses told police a silver Dodge Ram pickup was behind the victims’ car on 63rd Street when someone inside the vehicle allegedly stuck a rifle out the window and fired numerous times.

Surveillance video showed the truck following the victims’ vehicle, and the truck’s license plate traced back to Enterprise Rental, court records say. The company said Robinson rented the truck.

According to police reports, Robinson was the victim of a 2013 shooting that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Garrett was a suspect in that shooting, but he wasn’t pursued, according to court records, because Robinson declined to cooperate with the investigation.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.