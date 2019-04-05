New pet photography business opens in Crossroads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As it warms up more and more people will be taking advantage of everything first Fridays has to offer including new, local businesses.

Elly May Moments, pet photography, is just one of the businesses opening in the Crossroads.

"Just a girl who loves all animals," the about me section on the company's website said.

You can check out more photos from Elly May Moments at their new gallery at 1515 Walnut.

Check out some of the photography below: