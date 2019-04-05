× Second teen charged with first-degree murder in death of Olathe 17-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — A second teenager is facing charges in connection to the death of an Olathe 17-year-old.

The teen boy, who FOX4 is not naming because he’s a minor, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. A teen girl also faces charges of first-degree murder and felony interfering with law enforcement.

Olathe police found 17-year-old Rowan Padgett shot dead just before 5 p.m. March 29 in a driveway on S. Mullen Court, a cul-de-sac near 123rd and Black Bob.

According to court documents, the teen boy is facing charges because Padgett was killed in the commission of another felony, including robbery and the distribution of Xanax.

The latest charges come the same week that an 18-year-old was formally arraigned whom police wanted to talk to about Padgett’s killing.

Matthew Bibee Jr. is not charged in Padgett’s death, but rather an incident on Sunday where he’s accused of shooting at Olathe police officers and a potential robbery victim. He faces fives charges, including attempted capital murder, and is being held on a $1 million bond. He’s also listed as a witness on the criminal complaints against both juveniles.

FOX4 spoke with Padgett’s family on Monday, who talked about a future that was cut short by gun violence.

“World of emotions,” mom Semie Rogers said, of her feelings after hearing the tragic news. “Everything from when he was born to the last time I hugged him goodbye and he told me ‘I love you.’”

Padgett would have been 18 years old this month. He was set to graduate high school soon after and had several job offers in sales.

“I feel like there’s a door where it closed on Friday, and Rowan is on one side of it, and we’re all just going forward on the other side of it,” Rogers said. “And he will always stay there, and he will always be the impish, creative, funny, goofy, trouble-making, ridiculous kid. And he’ll never have a chance to grow into that wonderful, loving, funny, caring adult that he would have become.”

Previous coverage:

