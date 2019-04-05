× Two people shot, one in critical condition after shooting near 63rd and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting that’s left one person critically injured Friday night.

Officials said the shooting happened near 63rd Street and The Paseo. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition; the other victim’s condition is not known at this time.

