Conagra recalls cans of Hunt’s tomato paste that could contain mold.

Check your pantry for cans of tomato paste which may contain mold.

Conagra Brands issued a voluntary recall for six ounce cans of Hunt’s Tomato Paste.

The company said consumers made them aware of the issue. In a press release, Conagra said it believes the items may have been damaged after the canning process had been completed.

Only cans in the U.S. with no salt added and expiration date of October 16 2020 are affected.

Conagra said it is working to make sure no more of the cans are sold in stores.