Crane operator’s arm nearly severed in accident 300 feet up

Posted 3:49 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:48PM, April 6, 2019

CINCINNATI — A crane operator in Cincinnati had to call 911 for rescue after his arm was partially severed in an accident nearly 300 feet up in the air.

A fire official says the crane operator made the call after a cable sliced underneath his arm Friday.

Rescue crews used a basket to lower the worker.

Authorities say the man lost a lot of blood but was conscious and alert when he was brought down.

The accident happened at a construction site at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

