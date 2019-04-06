FBI investigating bank robbery in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred late Saturday morning in North Kansas City.

The robbery was reported just before 11 a.m. at the First Federal Bank located off Macon Street and Armour Road.

Officials said the suspect gave the teller a demand note and was carrying a black laptop style brief case. No weapon was shown and there were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, with a dark colored long wig with blonde highlights, standing 6’2″ – 6’4″ with an average build and in their mid thirties.

FBI said the suspect left the bank with an unknown amount of money and may be possibly driving a gold colored vehicle.

