Police looking for two people possibly connected to deadly shooting near 63rd and Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police said they are looking for for two people possibly connected to a shooting last Monday that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Police said the individuals should be considered armed and dangerous.

Bryant Robinson, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Jackson County.

On Monday, April 1, police were dispatched to a reported shooting near 63rd and Manchester where officers found the two victims inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. Michael Garrett, 40, died from his injuries. The woman driving was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Court records say witnesses told police a silver Dodge Ram pickup was behind the victims’ car on 63rd Street when someone inside the vehicle allegedly stuck a rifle out the window and fired numerous times.

Surveillance video showed the truck following the victims’ vehicle, and the truck’s license plate traced back to Enterprise Rental, court records say. The company said Robinson rented the truck.

According to police reports, Robinson was the victim of a 2013 shooting that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Garrett was a suspect in that shooting, but he wasn’t pursued, according to court records, because Robinson declined to cooperate with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

These are persons of interest in the homicide that took place April 1 at E 63rd Terr and James A. Reed RD. If you know who they are, call Detective Emery at 816-234-5148 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). They should be considered armed and dangerous. $10,000 REWARD pic.twitter.com/YoTGhBmMBv — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 7, 2019

