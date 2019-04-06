Police say dismembered horse found in park was stolen out of KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say a dismembered horse found in a park in northeast KC earlier this week, by someone playing disc golf, was stolen out of Kansas City, Kansas.

Officials on the scene at Kessler Park said they first heard about the dead horse Monday night, but when animal investigators responded, they did not see anything because it was too dark. When they returned to the scene Tuesday morning, they found the horse dismembered.

Animal control then put the horse’s remains into orange bags to properly dispose of it.

Due to the way the horse was dismembered, investigators on the scene said a person did this–not an animal. The head, with a rope around the neck, was severed from the body and all of the major organs remained. Animal control did not find the torso.

Police said the horse appeared to have been field dressed for consumption.

This case is being investigated as both animal cruelty and illegal dumping.

The disc golf player who called police to report the dead horse said he saw a red Dodge pickup truck circling the area where the remains were found, but officials are not sure whether it is connected. They also found a black trash can they believe the horse may have been in when transported to the park.

KCPD said KCK officials will be handling the investigation going forward.