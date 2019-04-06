Teen dies from injuries following shooting, crash near 63rd and The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting in Kansas City, Missouri Friday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officials said the shooting happened near 63rd Street and The Paseo.

According to KC police, one of the victims said they were in an SUV in the area when a man started shooting at them as they were driving. They lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of a thrift store in the area.

A teen was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as 17-year-old Deontae Campbell.

The other victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (816)234-5034 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-TIPS.

