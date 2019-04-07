From New York to Minneapolis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has been in the limelight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has had quite a week. Monday he announced on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon he was starting a new foundation called 15 and the Mahomies, dedicated to helping with the lives of children.

Thursday he was in Rochester, to be the guest of honor at the 70th Press-Radio Club dinner. There he discussed being able to attend multiple events during the off season.

“It’s been really really cool to experience all this and to travel across the country and get to go to a lot of events like this. Don’t really get to comprehend how big of a deal it is, but it is truly special to be here,” Mahomes said.

But as Kansas City’s favorite quarterback national popularity rises. He’s still 23, so he’s not far from his college days, so a trip to Minneapolis to watch his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders it’s safe to say he enjoyed himself. Before the game, he gave a pep talk to the Raiders. His friend Norense Odiase told ESPN, “He was excited. You could see his blood rushing, veins popping.”

During the game, when the Red Raiders outmuscled Michigan State … Mahomes was seen flexing his muscles.

“He supports us all the time, I mean, our basketball team, our baseball team, everything that he is embodies a Red Raider,” Texas Tech Center Norense Odiase said. “He’s a great ambassador to our school. He always shows support, he grinds and grinds there with us and it was really a blessing to have him here and it was really exciting for all the guys.”

Texas Tech Guard Matt Mooney said, “Pretty cool to have the MVP of the NFL on our side pulling for us and he’s a really great guy.”

Afterward Mahomes tweeted … Voice gone but will be back Monday promise that .. and after he enjoys the weekend around all the fanfare that is Final Four Weekend, next Monday, the NFL MVP begins Phase 1 of the off season program.

“We have a lot of weapons around me, we have a lot of talent, great organization and so for me it’s just about being me, doing the best I can, listening to the coaches and letting all the other stuff handle itself,” Mahomes said.

At the Final Four the court said “The Road ends here,” for Mahomes, the parties end here, just for a brief second.