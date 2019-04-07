High Aspirations has high hopes for new building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Finally, a landing place for those with High Aspirations.

This week, the mentoring group moved into its first building, at the corner of Charlotte and 27th in Kansas City.

"This is the first place we've had for High Aspirations that we can call our home," explained Henry Wash, the President and Founder of the group.

He added with a smile, "we're looking or more young men and more mentors; we want to help them."

High Aspirations is a mentoring group for young Kansas City men between the ages of 8 and 18.

"This is exciting. I can’t tell you how exciting it is," Wash continued. "The young men are happy, the mothers, the volunteers, the board is happy and we just want to do more for our community and help."

High Aspiration has 112 young men in the group right now; it would like to expand its roster to 140. However, it needs more male mentors to do that. For more information, visit the High Aspirations website.