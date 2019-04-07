× I-35 opens after deadly overnight crash

OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after midnight Sunday morning near I-35 and 119th Street.

According to the crash report, a vehicle was heading northbound along I-35 and lost control, striking the median barrier wall and disabling the vehicle in a lane of traffic. A second vehicle also traveling northbound did not see the stalled vehicle and struck it, leaving one person dead.

The person killed in this crash has not been identified at this time, and no further information about the crash has been released.