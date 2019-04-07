Kansas deputy struck by vehicle while investigating wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — A northeast Kansas sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

According to the Jackson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was struck near U.S. Highway 75 north of 278th Road, north of Holton, Kansas, while investigating a non-injury crash Saturday night.

The deputy responded to the crash involving a car and deer collision at around 8:30 p.m. While the deputy was processing the scene, the driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 truck heading southbound on Highway 75 failed to yield to the emergency personnel investigating the wreck and struck the deputy’s left arm with the vehicle’s mirror.

At this time, the deputy’s injuries appear to be minor and he was able to complete the investigation of the initial wreck before receiving medical attention.

The driver of the truck was given a citation for failing to yield to emergency personnel.