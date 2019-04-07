× Shooting in Raytown leaves one in serious condition

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man is in serious condition and another man is in police custody following a shooting in Raytown Sunday morning.

Raytown Police responded to the 7200 block of Woodson shortly before 11 a.m. in regards to a disturbance with an armed person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

FOX4’s Rebecca Gannon reports the incident began as a disturbance — then became a physical altercation, and then escalated into a shooting. Initial information given to police revealed that the man who was shot was familiar with the shooter. The adult male suspect was quickly located and taken into custody.

The Raytown Police Department are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.