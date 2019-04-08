× ‘$0 to adopt’: Group sponsors adoption fee for dog whose been at Topeka shelter for almost 6 months

TOPEKA, Kan. — A dog who has spent the past six months at a Topeka, Kansas shelter can be yours for $0.

A group at Helping Hands Humane Society recently came together to sponsor the adoption fee for Isaac, a two-year-old boxer mix.

If you’re interested in your home becoming Isaac’s forever home, you must first fill out an adoption application.

According to the human society’s executive director, Kathy Maxwell, if your application is accepted, they’d like you to meet Isaac then possibly introduce any other pets living in your home.

He loves tennis balls and when people scratch his behind. According to Maxwell, Isaac is still very playful.

The boxer mix is neutered and weighs approximately 41 pounds. See his full bio here. Meet other animals at Helping Hands Humane Society also looking for a forever home here.