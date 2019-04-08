× 2 Hickman Mills students believe they were given marijuana-laced brownies, KCPD is investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating whether students consumed brownies possibly laced with marijuana.

The alleged incident happened March 28 at the Hickman Freshman Center along Old Santa Fe Road.

According to Darin Snapp with the Kansas City Police Department, one of the students complained that their stomach was hurting after eating a brownie a friend had given them. That same student also reported feeling strange.

The vice principal alerted police of the issue. When they called the student who allegedly had the brownies to the office and asked whether she had any brownies in her possession she said, “no.”

Hickman Mills School District issued the following statement:

“For clarification this alleged incident does not involve food prepared by our nutrition services staff. The statement is below. We are aware of a situation at one of our schools where students may have been sickened by a cannabis-infused food product. Making sure that everyone is safe when they come to school is always the priority. The school district is working with the Kansas City Police Department to investigate. “