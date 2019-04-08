80-year-old man dies from injuries suffered in crash in KC’s West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 80-year-old Kansas City man has died from injuries sustained in a crash Friday in the West Bottoms.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to an injury crash near 14th and Wyoming. Officers determined a delivery van and a Dodge Charger collided after witnesses and evidence determined the Charger didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The driver of the van, later identified as 80-year-old Jerry Lincks, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. On Monday, police said that Lincks died from his injuries.

The driver of the Charger suffered only minor injuries. Police said impairment was ruled out as a factor in the crash. The driver of the Charger was questioned and released at the scene, pending further investigation.