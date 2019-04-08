Independence police arrest 24 people in 2-day human trafficking sting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two dozen people were arrested last week in a human trafficking sting in Independence, police say.
On April 2-3, Independence police and Homeland Security held an undercover operation to investigate prostitution and human trafficking in the city. Independence police said investigators focused on a hotel at Interstate 70 and Noland Road.
Throughout the two-day sting, they arrested 24 people, located one missing person and rescued four human trafficking victims. Police also recovered two firearms.
Independence police broke down the arrest results as follows:
- Prostitution: 15
- Patronizing prostitution: 3
- Promoting prostitution: 2
- Felon in possession of a firearm: 1
- Possession of Illegal drugs/controlled substance: 3
- Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3
- Interfering/resisting: 3
- Aiding in the commission misdemeanor: 3
- Parties (providing false identification): 1
That’s a total of 34 criminal charges.
