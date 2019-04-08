Independence police arrest 24 people in 2-day human trafficking sting

Posted 6:53 pm, April 8, 2019, by

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two dozen people were arrested last week in a human trafficking sting in Independence, police say.

On April 2-3, Independence police and Homeland Security held an undercover operation to investigate prostitution and human trafficking in the city. Independence police said investigators focused on a hotel at Interstate 70 and Noland Road.

Throughout the two-day sting, they arrested 24 people, located one missing person and rescued four human trafficking victims. Police also recovered two firearms.

Independence police broke down the arrest results as follows:

  • Prostitution: 15
  • Patronizing prostitution: 3
  • Promoting prostitution: 2
  • Felon in possession of a firearm: 1
  • Possession of Illegal drugs/controlled substance: 3
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3
  • Interfering/resisting: 3
  • Aiding in the commission misdemeanor: 3
  • Parties (providing false identification): 1

That’s a total of 34 criminal charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.