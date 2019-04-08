Join FOX4 at the Kansas City Zoo’s 30th annual ‘Jazzoo’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Can you eat at 75 restaurants in one evening? At Jazzoo you can! Join FOX4 and the Kansas City Zoo for the event on June 7, and stick your neck out for our long-necked friends, the giraffes!

The event begins that Friday night at 7:30 where you can savor delicious bites from the finest Kansas City restaurants, enjoy live music on four different stages, and sip refreshing drinks from 10 full and specialty bars.

You can purchase tickets online until noon on June 7 or purchase them at the door the night of the event.

Jazzoo is the Kansas City Zoo’s largest fundraiser, and helps feed and care for more than 1,700 animals: