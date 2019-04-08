KC man to stand trial for allegedly beating 2 people to death then shooting & killing 3 others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The man charged with killing  five people in a south Kansas City neighborhood in 2014 will appear in court Monday.

Brandon Howell  faces five counts of first-degree murder.

Officials said Howell beat two victims, George and Ann Taylor, to death, then shot and killed three others when they tried to intervene.

Police arrested Howell in the Northland by I-29 where he was found walking. He had a shotgun.

In August 2015 Jackson County prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for Howell.

