KC unlicensed day care under investigation following 5-month-old baby’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A day care in Kansas City, Missouri, is at the center of a police investigation following the death of an infant.

Police said someone called 911 after a 5-month-old was unresponsive at the home day care. Officers responded to the house near 104th and Crystal Avenue around 2 p.m. Friday.

The 5-month-old was taken to an area hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

Capt. Tim Hernandez with Kansas City Police said the home was operating as a child care facility. FOX4 checked state records, and there is not a current day care license for that address.

Businesses caring for four or more children who are unrelated to the provider are required to have a license. Hernandez said that's the case for this day care.

"From our understanding there were more than four children, and they would be required to have a proper license to run an establishment as a child care provider," he said.

Hernandez said police are still investigating to determine exactly what happened. KCPD is working with the Division of Family Services and the medical examiner's office. They will determine the cause of death.

It's too early to tell if there was any negligence or foul play involved in the incident, according to Hernandez.