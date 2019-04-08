KCK man identified as victim in deadly overnight crash on I-35 Sunday

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas man has been identified as the victim in a deadly crash that occurred early Sunday morning on Interstate 35 in Olathe.

The crash was reported just after midnight on northbound I-35, near 119th Street, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling north when they lost control, ran off the road, struck the median barrier wall and stopped. The driver of a semi was also heading northbound and did not see the other driver and struck their vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. He have been identified as 35-year-old Nolvin Nain Lopez-Flores.

KHP said the driver of the semi did not have any apparent injuries.