Local mom pays it forward to counselor who helped keep her family from being homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --When Jessica Miller's family of seven fell on hard times they were homeless before the River of Refuge took them in. Now Miller would like to thank her counselor, Dianna Poston, for her new life.

"Coming to the bible study I saw her give and give and give," Miller said.

Miller added she is scared to think about where she'd be if she had not met Poston.

"I love you so much so much, and you are blessing," Miller told Poston while handing her $400 cash. "You’ve been such a blessing to my family. You've taught us so much, and you've taught me so much that I wanted to bless you. "

