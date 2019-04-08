Motorcyclist dies after crashing on Kansas raceway

PARK CITY, Kan. — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died after crashing on a Kansas raceway.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday at the Jeeps Motorcycle Club raceway in Park City. Police Sgt. Richard Wolff says paramedics responded and performed CPR on the 30-year-old but he didn’t survive. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Wolff says it’s not yet known if the man crashed and died of a medical condition, or if he died of injuries related to the crash.

The nonprofit, member owned club announced in a Facebook post that the decision was made to call the remainder of the races Sunday. The post says the club’s “thoughts and prayers go out to the racers family and friends”

Park City is located on the northern edge of the Wichita area.