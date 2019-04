KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Want it on the action when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Kansas Speedway?

FOX4 and Kansas Speedway are giving four weekly winners a pair of tickets AND a pair of pre-race passes to the May 11th race at Kansas Speedway.

The contest runs Monday, April 8th though Friday, May 3rd. Good luck!

Not seeing the form below? ENTER HERE!