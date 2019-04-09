× 17-year-old dies after falling out of Jeep in weekend crash in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — A Johnson County teen has died from injuries suffered this weekend in a crash in Lenexa.

Police were called to the injury crash shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday after 17-year-old Ean Schulmeister fell out of a Jeep Wrangler he was riding in near 101st Street and Sunset. Lenexa police said the Jeep had its doors and top off.

On Saturday, police said witnesses told officers that Schulmeister wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was standing up in the vehicle when he fell out. Their investigation is ongoing.

The 17-year-old was taken a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he has since died. His family has made arrangements for the teen to be an organ donor.

Schulmeister was a student at Olathe West High School. In a letter to parents, Principal Jay Novacek said counselors will be available at school for students who need someone to talk to.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday night in Shawnee.

Services for Ean Schulmeister will be Friday at 6:30pm at Chapel Oaks Seventh Day Adventist Church in Shawnee. Thanks for your continued support of the Schulmeister Family and each other. — Jay Novacek (@OWNovacekOWLS) April 9, 2019