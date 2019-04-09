22-year-old Excelsior Springs woman killed in single-vehicle crash

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A 22-year-old Excelsior Springs woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ray County, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday on Silvey Road, just south of NE 174th, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol said the driver of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with three passengers inside, crossed the center line for an unknown reason. They then traveled to the left side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned.

The driver, identified as Monica M. Watson, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Two of the passengers, a 4-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. A 16-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the highway patrol.