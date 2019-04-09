Ask The Experts: Financial literacy with Citizens Bank & Trust

Posted 8:36 pm, April 9, 2019, by

April is financial literacy month, and FOX4 sponsored partner Citizens Bank & Trust joined us in the podcast studio to share their expertise and offer guidance to help you manage your money.

In the video, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham and Citizens Bank & Trust Vice President Amanda Kunze cover a variety of financial topics, including: Comprehensive budgeting, how to bounce back from a financial hardship, tips to improve your credit score and why it’s important to build and reserve an emergency fund.

Additionally, Citizens Bank & Trust offers online learning modules at no cost to help you take control of your finances. Click this link to get connected to the modules.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.