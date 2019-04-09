Ask The Experts: Financial literacy with Citizens Bank & Trust

April is financial literacy month, and FOX4 sponsored partner Citizens Bank & Trust joined us in the podcast studio to share their expertise and offer guidance to help you manage your money.

In the video, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham and Citizens Bank & Trust Vice President Amanda Kunze cover a variety of financial topics, including: Comprehensive budgeting, how to bounce back from a financial hardship, tips to improve your credit score and why it’s important to build and reserve an emergency fund.

Additionally, Citizens Bank & Trust offers online learning modules at no cost to help you take control of your finances. Click this link to get connected to the modules.