Randy Wisthoff is the CEO of the Kansas City Zoo. Nearly 15 years ago, he came to KC from the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, one of the most successful zoos in the world. He goes back to his early days in rural Iowa and how his uncle helped him discover his love for animals. He chats about how much fish they ship to the Kansas City Zoo each year and what’s in store for the future of America’s zoos.
Ask The Experts: Kansas City Zoo CEO Randy Wisthoff talks about future of American zoos
