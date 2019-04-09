Chiefs release 2019 preseason opponents schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs released their 2019 preseason opponents schedule Tuesday.

The Chiefs will kick off their preseason at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will then hit the road and take on Pittsburgh. They then return home to face the San Francisco 49ers before finishing the preseason on the road against the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs said dates and times will be announced at a later date.

The Chiefs are looking to continue their success from 2018. With a 12-4 record, the team averaged more than 75,000 fans in their eight home games last season. That ranked the Chiefs sixth in attendance percentage among the league’s 32 franchises, having sold 99.4 percent of the franchise’s tickets.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes performed like a polished pro, tossing 50 touchdowns for the year.

The Chiefs made it to their first AFC Championship game in 25 years with a heart breaking loss in overtime to the New England Patriots.