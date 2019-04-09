FOX4, Chiefs teaming up for ‘Miles of Smiles’ fundraiser to benefit local nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This Friday is the biggest fundraiser of the year for a local nonprofit that provides comprehensive dental care for more than 5,000 children annually.

The Miles of Smiles Brush Up on Fashion show and fundraiser is from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Friday at Argosy Casino. Kansas City Chiefs guard Kahlil McKenzie and FOX4’s Pat McGonigle will be walking the runway on Friday for a good cause.

Miles of Smiles provides comprehensive dental care for qualifying families in Platte and Clay counties.

“It’s not just screenings and cleanings but all of the restorative care. Any surgical care that we can take care of, we take care of,” said Christy May, executive director of Miles of Smiles. “That and we provide it both in a school setting and here in our office.”

Families with an income that doesn't exceed 200% of the federal poverty guidelines in Platte and Clay counties qualify for free care.

“It makes them much better learners and more successful in school and ready for the workforce,” May said. “When their mouths are healthy, they feel good and confident.”

Miles of Smiles operates an office on Antioch Road and visits 36 Northland schools each year.

When the nonprofit began in 2002, Miles of Smiles treated 174 children. Last year, they saw 5,252.

“When you have a toothache, it hurts all the time,” said Dr. Heather Perdue, a dentist at the Antioch Road clinic. “And then we’re asking those children to go to class, and sit and focus. And they can’t think, they can’t sleep, and they can’t eat.”