All dogs just $10 to adopt all day Tuesday at KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog, KC Pet Project has a deal for you, but you better act quickly.

All day Tuesday you can adopt any dog at any of the three KC Pet Project locations for just $10.

According to a post on the shelter's Facebook page, the deal is in response to a huge influx of dogs this past week.

KC Pet Project said all kennels are currently full. Meet the dogs looking for a forever home.

The three locations have dogs in all ages, sizes and breeds.

If you're interested in adopting, there are locations on Raytown Road, in Zona Rosa and on 95th Street in Overland Park.