KC police investigating quadruple shooting near 53rd and Michigan

Posted 4:27 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, April 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after four people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a sound of shots fired near 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Police are looking for a newer model, possibly an ’08  red Chevy Malibu in connection with the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.

 

