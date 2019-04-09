KC police investigating quadruple shooting near 53rd and Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after four people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a sound of shots fired near 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One shooting victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three victims are in stable condition, according to police.

Police are looking for a newer model, possibly an ’08 red Chevy Malibu in connection with the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated.