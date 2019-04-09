Lee’s Summit man cited for allegedly shining laser at Tom Brady during Chiefs-Patriots game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have filed a citation against a Lee’s Summit man for allegedly shining a laser at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in January.

Dwyan Morgan, 64, has been cited with one count of disturbing the peace. He faces a year in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

The laser incident happened during the AFC Championship game on Jan. 20. The Chiefs lost to the Patriots 37-31 in overtime after losing the coin toss and allowing the Patriots to score a touchdown on their opening drive.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said evidence showed Brady didn’t know the laser was being shined on him during the game.

Morgan is set to appear in Jackson County Municipal Court on July 17.

