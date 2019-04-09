Life-threatening injuries reported following hit and run crash near Isle of Capri Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are in a standoff Tuesday afternoon with a man who they say might have information on a hit and run crash that has left at least one person with life-threatening injuries following a hit and run crash.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. near the 1800 block of Front Street, near the entrance of near the Isle of Capri Casino. One driver involved ran away but left their car at the scene. Police said that person t-boned the other car, which had two people inside.

Police said during the investigation they found information on a person that might lead them to more details about the crash. The person is refusing to come out at this time and as of 4:40 p.m., police are continuing to try to get him to come out. It is unknown if the man is armed.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.