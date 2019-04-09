Man who allegedly fired 5 shots in McDonald’s told police he was angry at his girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri arrested two men early Tuesday after a chase resulting from a shooting at a local fast food restaurant.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. Monday someone fired five gunshots into the McDonald's at Independence and Hardesty where his girlfriend works.

No one was injured.

By 5:45 a.m. McDonald's had boarded up the glass door that was shot out and the fast food chain was open for business.

While Kansas City police were investigating the shooting they found the alleged shooter in a car outside of his home around 4:30 a.m. That man then drove away.

Police followed the man. The chase didn't last long. It ended in the southbound lanes of 71-Highway near 22nd Street. That's where Kansas City, Missouri police officers arrested two men they believe are connected to the shooting.

Police told FOX4 they are investigating whether the two men are connected to other crimes.