× Murder charges filed for 18-year-old involved in deadly shooting of Olathe teen

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney has filed an amended complaint against an 18-year-old already facing charges in a shootout with Olathe police.

The new charges filed Tuesday against Matthew Bibee Jr. are in relation to the deadly shooting of an Olathe teen last month.

Bibee Jr. is now being charged with felony murder, aggravated robbery and criminal damage to property. Officials said these charges are the result of the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

On March 29, Olathe police found Padgett shot dead just before 5 p.m. in a driveway on S. Mullen Court, a cul-de-sac near 123rd and Black Bob.

FOX4 has requested the court documents detailing Bibee Jr.’s involvement in the deadly shooting, but they haven’t been released yet.

Last week, Bibee Jr. was charged with attempted capital murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery.

This was in relation to an incident on March 31 near 127th Street and S. Arapaho Drive., where police said during an attempted robbery, Bibee Jr. fired shots at a victim. He and another person then ran away from the scene. The victim wasn’t injured.

An officer then confronted Bibee Jr., who allegedly fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the arm. Bibee Jr. received treatment for his injuries and was arrested. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Olathe police said as a standard of procedure, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Until Tuesday, Bibee Jr. hadn’t been charged in the case involving Padgett.

Two other teens, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, who FOX4 won’t name because they’re minors, have also been charged with felony murder.

Bibee Jr.’s bond remains set at $1 million.