Neighbor fed up with New Jersey dentist’s ‘sexy’ lawn display is caught on camera dismantling it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFTON, N.J. — A New Jersey dentist is known for lawn displays, but some residents think the mannequins wearing lingerie and bunny ears in his new garden scene takes things too far.

Resident Desiree Mozek tore down the display on Tuesday with a pair of garden shears while a local TV news crew from WPIX recorded.

"I got a son, you know, he's 16 years old," she said. "He's a good boy, you know? He doesn't need to see this every time I take him back from school and stuff."

Mozek said she isn't concerned about being fined because it would be worth it.

Many said their concern was that the display on the lawn of Dr. Wayne Gangi's dental office was "distasteful and disrespectful" around Easter, interpreting the bunny ears and eggs as connected to the holiday.

But when Dr. Gangi returned to his office, he said his display had nothing to do with Easter. He said it was meant to honor Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner for what would have been his 93rd birthday.

Gangi told WPIX he was headed to City Hall to take care of the situation after he saw the destroyed mannequins.

“This isn’t the first time I had a problem with her,” he said about Mozek.

The dentist said he plans to resurrect the display as soon as possible. He does have the support of some in the community who noted that it's Gangi's property, so he should be able to do what he wants on it.