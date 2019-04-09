One person killed, one person critically injured in Overland Park crash on Metcalf

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has died Tuesday night after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Overland Park.

A second person involved in the crash was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The deadly crash happened at West 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue. Police said Metcalf is closed from 75th to 79th streets as crews investigate and work to clear the area.

Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

