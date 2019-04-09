Royals’ Whit Merrifield extends hitting streak to 30 games to tie George Brett’s record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield has just landed himself in the company of a Royals legend.

In Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners, the Kansas City Royals’ star got a first-inning triple to mark a 30-game hitting streak. That tied Hall of Famer George Brett’s club record.

Merrifield’s streak began on Sept. 10 last season. Brett set his record between July 18 and August 18 in 1980.

Of course, if Merrifield gets another hit again Wednesday night as the series against Seattle continues, he would break Brett’s record and take his own spot in Royals history.

Brett told MLB reporter Jeffrey Flanagan he wouldn’t be upset if Merrifield breaks his streak.

“I’m rooting for him,” Brett said. “He deserves it. He’s a good kid. He’s worked hard to get here. I like watching him play. … These streaks are hard. Thirty games is a lot. That means you can’t go in a slump or have one bad day for a month.”