KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traffic along westbound I-70 is moving slow Tuesday morning after a semitrailer hit the bridge crossing over the highway and knocked part of the bridge onto the highway below.

As of 8:30 a.m. traffic was backed up from 23rd Street to Van Brunt as Kansas City police officers directed traffic around the middle lane as they cleaned up the debris.

Police have not said when the scene will be clear.

There are reports that there is rebar exposed on the bridge.