Video shows Sugar Creek police pull man over, bust his window then pull him out of car

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- Sugar Creek police confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday that they arrested a man following an incident that occurred Monday near city hall.

Around 9:46 a.m. police responded to city hall after there were reports of a man asking for information from an officer's personnel file.

Police said in a news release that in response to the disturbance, they told the man, whom they later identified as Aaron Fletcher, how to properly get the information he was looking for before leaving.

Once police left, they learned Fletcher has six active warrants and his driver's license had been revoked.

According to the news release, a detective saw Fletcher get in a car and drive away from city hall.

Police said when officers tried to pull Fletcher over, he refused. He was also on the phone before stopping in front of a home not far from where he lives.

When officers got out of the car, they noticed two people standing outside waiting with phones to reportedly record the incident.

In the video sent to FOX4, police told Fletcher three times to step out of the car.

Fletcher can be heard responding, “I’m not armed, I’m not opening the door.”

An officer tried to open the door, but it appeared to be locked. The officer then used his baton to break the window, while Fletcher can be heard yelling, "I am being kidnapped."

Police said Fletcher continued to resist arrest and an officer used his baton to strike Fletcher twice in an attempt to take control of the situation and place him in handcuffs.

At the end of the video the Police Chief Chris Soule is seen asking one of the people recording the incident to go back in their house.

According to the news release, Fletcher refused to cooperate with officers even after they arrived at the police station.

Fletcher is being held on a $4,000 bond and faces charges of driving while revoked, eluding the police, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order.

FOX4 has spoken with Fletcher's family and others who saw the incident unfold. We'll have a full report on FOX4 News at 5&6 p.m. Tuesday.